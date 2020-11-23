site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Jeff Smith: One catch after bye
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 22, 2020
at
10:09 pm ET 1 min read
Smith caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chargers.
Smith has been a non-factor since the rest of New York's receiving corps healed up. He has topped 30 yards only once all season and will continue to work in a depth role against the Dolphins in Week 12.
