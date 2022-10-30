site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Jeff Smith: One catch against Pats
Smith caught his only target for 23 yards in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.
Corey Davis' (knee) absence didn't lead to a noticeable uptick in volume for Smith. The last multi-catch game for Smith came back in Week 9 of last season.
