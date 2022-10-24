site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Jeff Smith: One target with Moore out
RotoWire Staff
Smith didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos.
Elijah Moore's (personal) absence didn't create more opportunities for Smith. The 25-year-old wide receiver has caught two of four targets through seven games in 2022.
