Play

Smith was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain Friday and is out for the season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Smith sustained the injury during Thursday's loss to the Ravens, which was his first action of the season. The 22-year-old spent most of the season on the team's practice squad before being promoted to the active roster earlier this week.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories