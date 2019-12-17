Play

Smith (ankle) was added to injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

A high-ankle sprain is usually a multi-week injury, and Smith had already been declared out for the year. It's very unfortunate timing for the undrafted rookie as he had just been promoted from the practice squad and was making his NFL debut when he got hurt.

