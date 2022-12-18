Smith caught four of five targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Lions.

Smith got an extended opportunity in this one as Corey Davis (concussion) was inactive and Denzel Mims suffered a concussion of his own in the first quarter. The fourth-year Jet out of Boston College made the most of his chances in the two-minute drill to end the first half, securing catches of 50 and 15 yards on consecutive plays. If neither Davis nor Mims is cleared to play Thursday against the Jaguars, Smith could be thrust into an expanded role on offense again.