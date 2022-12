Smith (knee) was ruled out for Week 17 on Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Smith will miss a second game in a row Sunday as he continues to nurse the knee injury he sustained in Week 15 versus the Lions. The wide receiver was able to take advantage of the absence of Corey Davis in that contest, producing four catches for 77 yards in the loss. With Davis now back on the field, Smith will likely have a miniscule roll when he's able to return.