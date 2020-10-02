Smith brought in seven of nine targets for 81 yards in the Jets' 37-28 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

The Boston College product had been activated off injured reserve earlier in the day, and he was put right to work with Breshad Perriman (ankle) out of action for Thursday's game. Smith, who recorded just one reception for 12 yards during his rookie 2019 campaign, ended up co-leading the team in catches alongside Jamison Crowder, while his receiving yardage tally checked in second only behind his teammate. It remains to be seen if this performance will garner Smith a solid role in a Week 5 home battle against the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11 even if Perriman is back in uniform for that contest.