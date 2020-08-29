Smith left Saturday's practice with a shoulder injury, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Smith is largely unknown after going undrafted in 2019 out of Boston College, where he played quarterback, but he's among the Jets' most explosive athletes (4.36 40, 127-inch broad jump) and could emerge at some point if his wide receiver skill set develops. An absence of any duration would make it more difficult for Smith to do that, unfortunately. As a practice squad call-up in Week 15 of 2019, Smith caught one of two targets for 14 yards on 14 snaps against Baltimore before suffering a season-ending high ankle sprain.