Jets' Jeff Smith: Targeted once in Week 4
Smith didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 24-20 win over Pittsburgh.
Smith saw his second target of the season but failed to reel it in. He'll continue to contribute primarily on special teams with four players ahead of him on the wide receiver depth chart.
