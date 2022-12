Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to Denzel Mims (concussion), which sets the stage for Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios to lead the Jets' Week 16 wide receiver corps. Smith's next chance to suit up for a game will arrive Jan. 1 against the Seahawks.