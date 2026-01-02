Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Woods (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's season finale against New England.

Woods appeared in four regular-season with New York in 2025 after having spent the prior to years on IR with the Colts, due to hamstring and toe injuries. Across his appearances with the Jets, he secured one of three targets for four yards. Woods is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and continued concerns about his ability to stay healthy will likely tamper the amount of interest he receives from teams around the league.