Woods failed to corral either of his targets while playing 13 of 66 snaps on offense Sunday in the Jets' 29-6 loss to the Saints.

With Mason Taylor (neck) sitting out a second straight game, Woods once again suited up and provided depth at tight end. He still ranked third among Jets tight ends in snaps and was outproduced by both Jeremy Ruckert (two catches for 14 yards on three targets) and Stone Smartt (five catches for 34 yards on five targets). If Taylor is able to make it back for the Jets' Week 17 game against the Patriots, expect Woods to find himself back on the inactive list.