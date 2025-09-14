Woods (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

Woods was claimed off waivers by the Jets in late August after failing to make the Colts' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. However, he will be in street clothes as a healthy inactive for a second consecutive week, and his next opportunity to make his Jets debut is Week 3 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 21. Mason Taylor was able to shake off an ankle injury to be cleared to play and will serve as the Jets' starting tight end while Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt serve as the backups.