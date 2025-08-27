Woods was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Woods spent the past two seasons on injured reserve due to hamstring and toe injuries after posting 312 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a promising 2022 rookie season for the Colts. Indianapolis invested significant draft capital into the tight end position during Woods' absence, leading to him being waived Tuesday, but he lands on his feet Wednesday, joining an underwhelming Jets depth chart topped by rookie second-round pick Mason Taylor. If the 6-foot-7 Woods rediscovers his own rookie form, he could surpass backups Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt before long.