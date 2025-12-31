Woods was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a hamstring issue, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Woods may have suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to New England, when he notched his first catch of the season. The fourth-year tight end has been getting more work on offense of late, averaging 19.7 offensive snaps over the past three weeks. That opportunity has come because Mason Taylor -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- has missed three straight games due to a neck injury.