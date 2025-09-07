Woods (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

Woods was claimed off waivers by the Jets in late August after failing to make the Colts' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. The 2022 third-rounder will have to wait to make his Jets debut as the team goes with three active tight ends in Stone Smartt, Jeremy Ruckert and rookie second-rounder Mason Taylor. Woods' next chance to play is Week 2 against the Bills on Sunday, Sept. 14.