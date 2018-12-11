Attaochu (concussion) did not practice Tuesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Attaochu is nursing a concussion sustained during Sunday's 27-23 win over the Bills. If the depth linebacker is unable to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time for Saturday's tilt against the Texans, Brandon Copeland could be in line for a significant uptick in snaps.

