Jets' Jeremiah Attaochu: Absent from Tuesday's practice
Attaochu (concussion) did not practice Tuesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Attaochu is nursing a concussion sustained during Sunday's 27-23 win over the Bills. If the depth linebacker is unable to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time for Saturday's tilt against the Texans, Brandon Copeland could be in line for a significant uptick in snaps.
