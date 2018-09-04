Jets' Jeremiah Attaochu: Signs with Jets
Attaochu signed a contract with the Jets on Monday, Manish Mehta of The New York Daily News reports.
The former 2014 second-round pick spent the offseason with the 49ers but failed to make the 53-man roster. Injuries have limited Attaochu's opportunities but if he can remain healthy he could carve out a edge rushing role with the Jets.
