Attaochu (concussion) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Texans, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Attaochu will not clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time to suit up against the Texans. The depth linebacker initially sustained a head injury during a Week 14 win over the Bills, and continues to manage his recovery. As long as Attaochu remains sidelined, expect Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) and Brandon Copeland to receive an uptick in snaps.