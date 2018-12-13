Jets' Jeremiah Attaochu: Won't play Saturday
Attaochu (concussion) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Texans, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Attaochu will not clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time to suit up against the Texans. The depth linebacker initially sustained a head injury during a Week 14 win over the Bills, and continues to manage his recovery. As long as Attaochu remains sidelined, expect Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) and Brandon Copeland to receive an uptick in snaps.
More News
-
Jets' Jeremiah Attaochu: Absent from Tuesday's practice•
-
Jets' Jeremiah Attaochu: Signs with Jets•
-
49ers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Back to work•
-
49ers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
49ers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Inks deal with 49ers•
-
Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Healthy inactive Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off disappointing performances, Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff are good bets to bounce...