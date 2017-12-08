Clark (knee) was activated from the reserve/Non-Football Injury list and added to the Jets' 53-man roster Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Clark, who had been in the final stages of recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in college, will have a chance to make his NFL debut with the Jets during their final four games this season. The 2017 sixth-rounder will likely serve in a depth role in the secondary and could see action on special teams.