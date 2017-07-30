Clark was placed on the non-football injury list Friday, Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media reports.

Clark, a sixth-round selection out of Michigan in the 2017 NFL Draft, suffered a torn ACL last September and could still be in the process of getting back to full strength. He's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return, so his status for the preseason or regular-season opener remains unclear. Either way, Clark will be behind the learning curve and is unlikely to see a significant role early on.