Jets' Jeremy Kerley: Eligible to return from suspension
Kerley is eligible to be reinstated from his four-game suspension, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Kerley was handed the suspension in early November for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. There is no guarantee the Jets even bring the 29-year-old back onto the 53-man roster, but even if he is activated, the loss of quarterback Josh McCown to a broken hand would mitigate Kerley's already limited fantasy upside.
