Kerley, who fully participated in Tuesday's practice, expects to be available for Thursday's game against the Bills, the Jets' official site reports.

That said, reports of a potential suspension for the wideout are out there, so that could change in short order in advance of Thursday's contest. With that in mind, coach Todd Bowles indicated that the Jets have been prepping the likes of Chad Hansen and ArDarius Stewart for added Week 9 duties should Kerley be be unavailable.