Kerley brought in all four targets for 39 yards and returned two punts for 16 yards in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Browns

Kerley continues to offer modest but consistent production as a trusted target of QB Josh McCown, with Sunday's effort serving as his third straight with at least four catches. The downside is that the veteran is averaging a career-low 7.8 yards per grab, as the Jets passing game continues to primarily be conservative save for the occasional deep shot to Robby Anderson. Kerley's fantasy viability appears exclusively limited to deep PPR formats or as a DFS punt play until further notice.