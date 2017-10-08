Jets' Jeremy Kerley: Four receptions in win
Kerley brought in all four targets for 39 yards and returned two punts for 16 yards in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Browns
Kerley continues to offer modest but consistent production as a trusted target of QB Josh McCown, with Sunday's effort serving as his third straight with at least four catches. The downside is that the veteran is averaging a career-low 7.8 yards per grab, as the Jets passing game continues to primarily be conservative save for the occasional deep shot to Robby Anderson. Kerley's fantasy viability appears exclusively limited to deep PPR formats or as a DFS punt play until further notice.
More News
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...