The NFL suspended Kerley for four games Monday for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Whispers of a possible suspension for the veteran wideout first surfaced ahead of the Jets' eventual Week 9 victory over the Bills, but Kerley proceed to play in that game, logging just six offensive snaps before exiting with a foot injury. The extent of Kerley's injury remains unclear, but he'll get more than a month to recover from the issue with the suspension now officially in place. Kerley is eligible to return to the active roster ahead of the Jets' Week 15 game against the Saints.