Jets' Jeremy Kerley: Inactive Sunday
Kerley is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Bills.
Kerley was just added to the Jets' roster this past Tuesday, so he'll sit this one out. Once he's up to speed with the team's offense, the veteran wideout should have an opportunity to claim a role working in the slot.
