The Jets moved Kerley to their roster exception list earlier this week after he completed his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy, Calvin Watkins of Newsday reports.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said a few days ago that the team was still pondering Kerley's future with the organization, and it appears that remains the case as Sunday's game against the Saints approaches. Kerley resumed practicing Wednesday, but because the Jets were granted a roster exemption, the team won't have to make a decision on his fate until next Monday at 4 p.m. EST. If Bowles does decide that he wants Kerley to play this weekend, the receiver would have to be added to the 53-man roster at some point Saturday.