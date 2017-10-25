Jets' Jeremy Kerley: Nabs two passes
Kerley caught two of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to Miami. He fumbled twice during the contest, losing one.
It was a step back for Kerley, who had two 30-yard catches and a touchdown in Week 6 versus New England. The veteran is firmly in the No. 3 role, seeing 29 offensive snaps on Sunday, behind Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson, who each had at least 45. That role has been consistently ho-hum with between three and five targets each game this season, but under 45 yards without a touchdown in five of six matchups.
