Kerley needs additional testing for the foot injury he suffered during Thursday's 34-21 win over the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Between the injury and a likely upcoming suspension, Kerley probably won't be available when the Jets take on the Bucs in Week 10. Any missed time wouldn't have a huge impact on the New York passing attack, as Kerley has yet to draw more than five targets in any game this season. Rookie wideouts Chad Hansen and ArDarius Stewart are the leading candidates to replace Kerely in the No. 3 receiver role. Hansen played more snaps (32) than Stewart (18) in Thursday's victory, but Stewart has a 7-0 target advantage for the season.