Kerley played 79 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Raiders, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Serving as the Jets' primary slot receiver after being held out the previous week, Kerley caught each of his three targets for only 14 yards. He should be a bit busier in future weeks if he keeps the role, but it seems outside receivers Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson are Josh McCown's favorite targets.