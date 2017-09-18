Jets' Jeremy Kerley: Plays most of snaps
Kerley played 79 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Raiders, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Serving as the Jets' primary slot receiver after being held out the previous week, Kerley caught each of his three targets for only 14 yards. He should be a bit busier in future weeks if he keeps the role, but it seems outside receivers Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson are Josh McCown's favorite targets.
More News
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...