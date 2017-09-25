Kerley brought in all five of his targets for 42 yards and added four punt returns for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Dolphins.

The veteran wideout played his third receiver role to perfection, building on his three-reception, 14-yard effort in Week 2. Filling a third receiver role on an offense that's likely be somewhat on the inconsistent side as the season unfolds, Kerley's fantasy utility is largely limited to very deep PPR formats, particularly those that factor in return yards. The 28-year-old will look to continue building his rapport with quarterback Josh McCown against the Jaguars in Week 4.