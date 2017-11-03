Kerley suffered a foot injury in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Bills and is questionable to return.

Kerley did some jogging on the sidelines before heading to the locker room with Jets trainers. As long as he remains out, expect Chad Hansen to get snaps as New York's third wide receiver behind Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories