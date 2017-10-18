Jets' Jeremy Kerley: Scores in loss
Kerley caught two of three targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 loss to New England.
Kerley gave the Jets a 14-0 edge early in the second quarter when he went deep for a 31-yard touchdown, his first score of the season. Kerley has rarely been spectacular in his return to the Meadowlands, with Sunday representing his first 50-yard game of the year, but he's been mostly solid. He's caught at least four passes in three of five games thus far this season and has given New York a dependable option in the slot.
