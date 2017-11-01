Kerley, who Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News reported Tuesday would be suspended for violating NFL policy, practiced with the Jets on Tuesday, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

After the practice, Kerley declined to answer questions regarding any suspension, stating that he was turning his focus to Thursday's game against the Bills. It's expected that if the reports of the suspension are true, the league office will confirm as much before Thursday, while also perhaps shedding more light on the nature of Kerley's violation. If Kerley, the Jets' No. 3 wideout is indeed out for the divisional matchup with Buffalo, Chad Hansen or ArDarius Stewart would likely take on an enhanced role in the offense behind starting receivers Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson.