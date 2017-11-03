Jets' Jeremy Kerley: Suffers ankle injury
Coach Todd Bowles stated that Kerley suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's win over the Bills, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Kerley was removed from the game after injuring his ankle in the first quarter. The severity of his ankle injury should be revealed after he undergoes further testing in the near future.
