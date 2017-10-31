Jets' Jeremy Kerley: Suspended for violation of league policy
Kerley will be suspended by the NFL for violating a league policy, the New York Daily News reports.
The nature of the violation and the duration of the suspension are not immediately clear, but presumably he will not be available for Thursday's game against the Bills.
More News
-
What you missed: Broncos need a change
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Breaking: Zeke suspension back on
A federal judge has ruled against Ezekiel Elliott late Monday night. His suspension will begin...
-
Instant reaction: 49ers land Garoppolo
The 49ers got a potential game changer at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. Does it change much...
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...