Kerley is active Sunday for the Jets' Week 2 tilt with the Raiders and is expected to serve as the club's No. 3 receiver, Andy Vasquez of The Record reports.

Kerley signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Sept. 5 to add some experience to a green receiving corps, but because he hadn't had adequate time to absorb the team's playbook, the 28-year-old was inactive for the Week 1 loss to the Bills. With another week of practice under his belt, Kerley evidently showed the coaching staff that he was ready to contribute, so look for him to see regular snaps in three-wideout sets through Sunday's contest. Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse are expected to remain the team's top two targets in the passing game.