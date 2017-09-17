Jets' Jeremy Kerley: Will play Sunday vs. Raiders
Kerley is active Sunday for the Jets' Week 2 tilt with the Raiders and is expected to serve as the club's No. 3 receiver, Andy Vasquez of The Record reports.
Kerley signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Sept. 5 to add some experience to a green receiving corps, but because he hadn't had adequate time to absorb the team's playbook, the 28-year-old was inactive for the Week 1 loss to the Bills. With another week of practice under his belt, Kerley evidently showed the coaching staff that he was ready to contribute, so look for him to see regular snaps in three-wideout sets through Sunday's contest. Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse are expected to remain the team's top two targets in the passing game.
More News
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...