Jets' Jeremy Langford: Inks deal with Jets
The Jets signed Langford to a reserve/future contract Wednesday.
Langford tried to revive his career with the Ravens this past summer but didn't survive final roster cuts and was ultimately stashed on the team's practice squad, only for him to suffer an undisclosed injury and land on injured reserve in late September. Now with the Jets, Langford could have a hard time carving out a role in a backfield that already has Bilal Powell, Matt Forte and Elijah McGuire under contract for the 2018 season.
