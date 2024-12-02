Ruckert caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks.
Ruckert saw a 25 percent snap share while starter Tyler Conklin had four catches and played 82 percent of snaps on offense. With 17 yards or fewer in every game this season, Ruckert remains firmly off the fantasy radar ahead of a Week 14 road game against the Dolphins.
