Ruckert didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Panthers.

Ruckert seemingly had an opportunity to step up, as the Jets were without top wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) and the Panthers entered Week 7 having allowed the most yards in the league to tight ends. Instead, Ruckert was blanked completely while Mason Taylor also came up short of expectations with three catches for 31 yards on five targets. Taylor has clearly surpassed Ruckert in the passing game heading into a Week 8 trip to Cincinnati.