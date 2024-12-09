Ruckert didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins.
Ruckert remains a non-factor in fantasy, having failed to surpass 17 yards in a game this season. He'll likely continue to work as the backup to Tyler Conklin in Week 15 against the Jaguars.
