Ruckert caught all three of his targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Texans.

Ruckert was once again outplayed by fellow tight end Tyler Conklin, who had four catches for 57 yards on six targets. His contributions Sunday included an impressive catch along the sideline on which Ruckert kept his concentration to secure a bobbling ball while rolling over a Houston defender. Heading into a Week 15 clash with the Dolphins, Ruckert has 14 catches for 135 yards on 20 targets.