Ruckert caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills.

A second-round pick in 2022, Ruckert has slowly been earning a more consistent snap count in the Jets' offense, but Sunday's receptions and targets were both career highs and he out-produced veteran tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah. The team's offense is in turmoil heading into a Week 12 clash with the Dolphins, as Zach Wilson was benched in the second half Sunday for Tim Boyle, and if New York goes into rebuild mode and begins looking ahead to 2024, Ruckert could ascend to the top of the depth chart.