Ruckert caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Dolphins.

Ruckert had only two targets while fellow tight end Tyler Conklin saw seven, but Ruckert finished only two yards shy of Conklin's total. Trevor Siemian failed to lead New York's offense to any points after Zach Wilson (concussion) got hurt in the first half, so Jets pass catchers will be tough to trust in Week 16, even against the leaky Commanders pass defense.