Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Catches two passes vs. Jacksonville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ruckert caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Jaguars.
The Ohio State product recorded the fifth-most receiving yards on the Jets while filling in for the injured Mason Taylor (neck) during Sunday's loss. Ruckert has now caught 20 of 23 targets for 163 yards and one touchdown across 14 appearances this season. He's expected to return to a reserve role if Taylor is active for the Week 16 matchup against the Saints.
More News
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Prepared for increased role•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Two catches in Week 14 loss•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Catches both targets in win•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Ties career high with four catches•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Another one-catch game•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: One catch in Week 8 win•