Ruckert caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Jaguars.

The Ohio State product recorded the fifth-most receiving yards on the Jets while filling in for the injured Mason Taylor (neck) during Sunday's loss. Ruckert has now caught 20 of 23 targets for 163 yards and one touchdown across 14 appearances this season. He's expected to return to a reserve role if Taylor is active for the Week 16 matchup against the Saints.