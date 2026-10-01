Ruckert (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Ruckert may have picked up the injury during the Lions' 31-24 loss to the Lions in Week 3, when he hauled in all five of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown, which was the second score of his five-year NFL career. Ruckert, Mason Taylor (thumb) and Kenyon Sadiq (back) are all dealing with injuries, leaving Jelani Woods and Andrew Beck as the only healthy tight ends to begin Week 4 prep. Ruckert will have two more opportunities to log a full practice and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.