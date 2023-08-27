Ruckert (shoulder) caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Giants.
Ruckert returned to action after hurting his shoulder earlier this preseason, entering the game after veterans Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah. The 2022 third-round selection will sit behind the veterans to begin the regular season, eliminating any potential for fantasy value against the Bills in Week 1.
