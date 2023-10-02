Ruckert caught both of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Ruckert came into this game with only one career reception, so it was nice to see the 2022 third-round draft pick out of Ohio State get more involved. Tyler Conklin finished second on the team with six targets while C.J. Uzomah caught a touchdown pass, so Ruckert remains third on the tight end depth chart behind the pair of veterans.
