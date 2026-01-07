Ruckert caught 23 of 29 targets for 179 yards and one touchdown while playing in all 17 games in 2025.

Ruckert set career highs in catches, receiving yards and targets in his fourth NFL season, and the 2022 third-round draft pick scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 2 against the Bills. After signing a two-year, $10 million contract extension with his hometown team in December, the Lindenhurst, NY native is poised to retain the second spot on the Jets' tight end depth chart behind 2025 second-round pick Mason Taylor (neck) in 2026.